Victim identified in fatal Moncks Corner hit and run; Troopers seek public's help

A North Charleston man is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.More >>
A fire at a Goose Creek apartment is being blamed on a ventilation hood over a stove.More >>
Berkeley County authorities have identified the man killed in a Moncks Corner hit and run Tuesday night.More >>
The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the four-year-old boy who died in a case being investigated as a homicide by child abuse.More >>
A Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the sheriff's department.More >>
