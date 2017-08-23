Victim identified in fatal Moncks Corner hit and run; Troopers seek public's help

Berkeley County authorities have identified the man killed in a Moncks Corner hit and run Tuesday night.

Taslib Caliph, 39, of Moncks Corner died after being struck and killed on Queenie Road near Long Ridge Road, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Troopers are still working to determine the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident and asked the public to call with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506; or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

