Quantcast

Berkeley Co. deputies looking for missing endangered man - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Berkeley Co. deputies looking for missing endangered man

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office) (source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say has special needs.

Vernon Collins was last seen Saturday on the 200 block of Friendship Circle in Pineville.

Collins is known to walk alongside the Edgewater Road, Thomas Walters Road and Highway 45 area.

You are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 with any information that will help locate Collins.

Powered by Frankly