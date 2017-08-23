Quantcast

Deputies: Missing endangered man located safe

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing and possibly endangered has been found safe.

Deputies updated a Facebook post from Tuesday night to report the Pineville man is safe and with his family.

Earlier reports said the man has special needs and was known to walk along roadways in the area.

