Powerball Jackpot soars to $700 million

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball lottery game has soared to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history.

Now the rush is on for tickets.

The odds of a ticket having all six winning numbers do not change no matter how big the jackpot is. The odds are 292.2 million-to-1 according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Tickets for Wednesday's jackpot are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets cost $2 and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.

The drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. and you can see it live before Live 5 News at 11 p.m.

