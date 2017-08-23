Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed in apparent homicide-by-child abuse case

Deputies say they believe the crime happened at the couple's home on Novits Cook Court. (Source: Live 5)

The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the four-year-old boy who died in a case being investigated as a homicide by child abuse.

Ki'zadyn Shuler died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to Coroner Richard Harvey.

The boy's mother, 25-year-old Francesca Michelle Shuler, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kasiem Rashawn Stephens, face charges of homicide by child abuse in the boy's death, Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton said.

Both were arrested at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, approximately four-and-a-half hours after the child was rushed to Colleton County Medical Center, Benton said.

Deputies say the boy was unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest when he arrived at the hospital, and say despite medical personnel attempts to render medical aid, the boy was pronounced dead.

Benton said investigators believe the crime happened at the couple's home.

According to arrest warrants, the four-year-old boy had several cuts and bruises over his entire body.

Stephens and Shuler were denied bond Friday afternoon on the homicide by child abuse charge.

The judge also set a bond of $150,000 for each suspect on a charge of unlawful neglect on Shuler's six year old.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.