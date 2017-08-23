Summerville detective arrests suspect minutes after armed robbery

A Summerville Police detective arrested a suspect minutes after an armed robbery Tuesday, authorities said.

Kenneth Wilson is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Lt. Nick Santanna said. Wilson is also facing a charge of child endangerment because Wilson's son was in the vehicle while the robbery took place, he said.

Dispatch received a call from the North Main Street restaurant at approximately 5 p.m. reporting a man with a gun, Santanna said.

Santanna said the victim met Wilson to buy a gun from Wilson, but said when the victim got ready to pay for the gun, Wilson pulled out a gun and took money and the keys to the victim's vehicle.

While the call was being dispatched a detective was in the area and witnessed part of the incident, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Wilson, Santanna said.

Police say they found the gun, the victim's car keys and money on Wilson.

Wilson was being held pending a bond hearing.

