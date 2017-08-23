Goose Creek firefighters respond to apartment fire

A fire at a Goose Creek apartment is being blamed on a ventilation hood over a stove.

Firefighters responded to the Hallmark at Timberlake apartment complex.

Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman said it took about five minutes to extinguish a small fire in the kitchen of one unit.

The resident of the second-floor apartment where the fire began was not home at the time. The unit sustained minimal smoke and fire damage, but both it and the apartment below sustained water damage, Chapman said.

At noon, maintenance crews were working to pump out water from both apartments and had set up fans to help dry everything out.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately two dozen firefighters responded to the incident, a number Chapman says is normal when a fire is reported at an apartment complex.

