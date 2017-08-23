MUSC Health Stadium to host ACC Soccer Championships

For the second consecutive year, MUSC Health Stadium will host the Men’s and Women’s ACC Soccer Championships, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The championships will take place on consecutive weekends in November after the earlier rounds of the tournaments are played on the campuses of the higher seeded schools.



Both the semifinals and the finals of the ACC Women’s Championship will be held at MUSC Health Stadium. The semifinals will be played at 5:30 and 8:00 PM on Friday, November 3. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the ACC Championship match on November 5 at 12:00 PM. The men’s final will be played the following weekend on Sunday, November 12 at 12:00 PM.

The women’s semifinals will be available on Regional Sports Networks (RSN), while both finals will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Tickets to the Men’s and Women’s Championships will go on sale in September. ACC Series Passes cost $20 and include tickets to all four matches across both weekends. Single-day adult general admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under and students of ACC institutions.

In 2016, MUSC Health Stadium played host to the North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Notre Dame on the women’s side, with FSU topping UNC in the championship match following 4-3 ledger on penalty kicks; while Wake Forest defeated Clemson in the men’s final to earn an automatic bid on the NCAA Tournament.

The ACC continued its run as the best college soccer conference in the country last season, with UNC’s men’s and women’s teams and Wake Forest’s men’s team advancing to the College Cup Final Four.