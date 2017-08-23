Quantcast

American Idol auditions coming to Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

If you think you've got what it takes to make it big in the music scene yourself your chance is coming. 

American Idol auditions are headed to the Holy City.

The newly rebooted show will hold open auditions this Friday at the North Charleston Convention Center.

You can either audition in person or submit your resume tape online on the show's website. 

