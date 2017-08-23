TAKE A STAND: Total Solar Eclipse

The much-anticipated total solar eclipse has come and gone.

How much of the eclipse you saw depended on where you were. There was some cloud cover, but in many parts of the Lowcountry like West Ashley, North Charleston, Joe Riley Stadium or Isle of Palms, the clouds parted just in time, and we saw the eclipse in its totality.

And it was an awesome sight. A few minutes of darkness, temperatures dropped, a few crickets chirping, street lights came on, and other than the oohs and ahhs from children and adults, it was quiet.

A little weird, but very peaceful.

For some, it was science, a teaching moment. For others, it was spiritual.

What struck me is we stopped looking down at our phones and looked up to heaven; all wearing funny looking glasses or in some cases a welding mask. It seemed that for a few hours Monday, many Americans from coast-to-coast set aside the differences that divide us as a country and focused on one thing that united us.

People were laughing, smiling, having fun. Everyone seemed happy. It was nice.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.