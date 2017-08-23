Officials unveil design for Cooper River Bridge Run

Officials unveiled the design for the 41st annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

The 2018 bridge run artwork is designed by artist Bill Waitzman.

The design will represent the Bridge Run as both a poster and T-shirt.

The bridge run is set for Saturday, April 7.

This past April, Kenyan-born Shadrack Kipchirchir and Monicah Ngige won the 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

Kipchirchir, 28, is an American distance runner who lives in Colorado Springs and represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 10K.

He defeated hopes of a three-peat for runner Dominic Ondoro, who won the 2015 and 2016 races. Ondoro came in third place this year.

Monicah Ngige won her second consecutive Bridge Run.

Ngige, 23, from Kenya, finished the race with a time of 32:40. She won the 2016 race and came in third place in the 2015 Cooper River Bridge Run.

James Senbeta, 30, of Champaign, Illinois, won the wheelchair division.

The Bridge Run was launched in April of 1978.

