Week 1 High School Football Schedule

Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores, video and pictures from around the Lowcountry.
8/25
Berkeley (0-1) at Stratford (0-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Colleton Co. (0-1) at Ft. Dorchester (1-0)
Boiling Springs (0-0) at Ashley Ridge (1-0)
Cane Bay (0-1) at Goose Creek (0-0)
Conway (1-0) at Wando (0-1)
Bishop England (1-0) at West Ashley (1-0)
St. John’s (1-0) at Stall (0-0)
Andrews (1-0) at Hanahan (1-0)
Timberland (0-1) at Woodland (0-1)
Waccamaw (0-1) at St. James (0-1)
Carvers Bay (1-0) at Georgetown (0-1)
Oceanside (1-0) at Academic Magnet (0-0)
First Baptist (0-1) at Burke (0-1)
Garrett (0-1) at Baptist Hill (0-0)
North Charleston (0-0) at Military Magnet (0-1)
Kingstree (0-1) at Hemingway (0-0)
CE Murray (1-0) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-0)
Charleston Charter (0-1) at Porter-Gaud (1-0)
Northwood (0-0) at Pinewood (0-1)
Dorchester Academy (0-1) at Carolina Academy (0-0)
Palmetto Christian (0-1) at Christian Academy (0-0)
Colleton Prep (0-1) at Williamsburg Academy (0-1)
8/26
James Island (0-1) at Wren (1-0)
