Lowcountry residents looking for lucky lottery ticket

Tickets for Wednesday’s $200 million dollars will no longer be sold.

Tickets in South Carolina had to be purchased by 9:59 p.m.

If a lucky winner has the ticket, they could take home the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The largest jackpot on record was $15.5 billion dollars in January of 2016, but that money was split between three winners.

All across the Lowcountry, convenience stores were filled with people trying to get those last minute tickets.

“I thought I could use the extra money,” Jeff Slaton said after buying his tickets.

For Venus Silva she invested $80 dollars into what she hoped would be a lucky ticket.

“Oh yes that’s crazy money, crazy money you can do a lot of positive things with,” said Venus Silva.

Silva said if she were to win the life changing money she would use to it change do just that, change lives.

“I would help a lot of people who are pursuing their education but can’t afford to not work and pursue their education. I would help them along the way so they don’t have to be on the system,” said Silva. “As long as they’re trying to help themselves, I would like to help them whether it be with housing education, food, taking care of their education anything like that."

The North Charleston woman said she knows a lot of people have bought tickets just like her, but that’s part of the game.

“You got to be in it to win it,” Silva said.

The odds of a ticket having all six winning numbers do not change no matter how big the jackpot is.

The odds are 292.2 million-to-1 according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

If Wednesday’s drawing doesn’t have a winner, the jackpot will continue to grow.

