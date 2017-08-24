$1 million Powerball Ticket sold in Goose Creek

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the ticket was sold at the Speedway at 509 N. Goose Creek Boulevard. That ticket matched the first five white ball numbers. The odds for matching the five white ball numbers was 1 in 11.6 million.

In addition to that big ticket, three other tickets that won $200,000 each were sold. The first was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Seneca, a second was sold at a BP in Newberry and the third was purchased at a Fast Fuel in Williamston, according to lottery spokesman Holli Armstrong. These ticket holders matched four out of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, and also spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay to have their $50,000 prize multiplied four times, she said.

The odds of matching four out of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number were 1 in 913,129.

Wednesday night’s $758 million jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single ticket of any lottery game in U.S. history. The winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be $40 million, lottery officials say.

