After more than 100 days, still no word on missing Berkeley County man

Willie Toomer attended church on Mother's Day, caught a ride home with a fellow parishioner and vanished without a trace.

The 78-year-old, said to be a well-known fixture in the Cainhoy community, was last seen at his home at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 14.

No one has seen him since.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said there have been no new leads. Deputies conducted a search and then retraced their steps by horseback, ATVs and on foot in the search area for Toomer on June 29. That second search turned up no new clues, they say.

Crime Stoppers spokesman Ofc. Harry Sosa said tips have come in as recently as Aug. 15, but nothing has led to Toomer's location.

Family members, including his niece, Darlene Toomer Williams, who has served as his caretaker, say the disappearance is out of character for a man they call a creature of habit.

"I know he's not the type to go off with anyone,” Williams said back in June. “So I feel like something has happened to him."

Family members checked his home on May 15 when he missed his regular meetings with them, finding his door unlocked but no sign of him.

He is known to have difficulty walking and is said to "shuffle" his feet.

Crime Stoppers offered an initial reward of $1,000 three days after his disappearance was reported. On May 26, the reward jumped to $3,000.

On July 7, the reward jumped again to $4,500, the result of donations, Sosa said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.