Panthers football to delay 'Big Brother,' other prime time shows

Fans of CBS's "Big Brother" and other Thursday night programs should set their DVRs to catch this week's episodes.

Live 5 WCSC will air the Carolina Panthers preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The prime time CBS shows normally airing at this time will air overnight Thursday and Friday night:

"Big Brother" will air 1:37 a.m. Friday

"Zoo" will air at 2:37 a.m. Friday

"Big Bang Theory" will air at 1:37 a.m. Saturday

"Kevin Can Wait" will air at 2:07 a.m. Saturday

All four shows will also be available to view for free at CBS.com Friday morning.

CBS will air preseason football this Friday and Saturday night, but because this is scheduled by the network itself, no prime time shows were scheduled for these times.

