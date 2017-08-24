5 Around Town: Festivals for beer, reggae, home design blue crabs and more

The festival season is far from over as August wraps up in the Lowcountry with celebrations of beer, reggae, storytelling and more.

Ballpark Festival of Beers

Before the Charleston Riverdogs make a playoff push, the celebration begins this weekend at Joe Riley Park with the annual Ballpark Festival of Beers.

The 21 and older event will feature more than 100 foreign and domestic beers and specialty brews from more than two dozen brewers. The park is open from 7 to 10 p.m. and the first 2,500 people through the gates get a commemorative glass.

Tickets are $30 in advance at any area Kickin' Chicken or $35 online. Admission includes 18 beer sampling tickets. VIP tickets for $60 include entry an hour earlier, 25 sampling tickets, and access to the VIP lounge with food.

Charleston Fall Home Show

If you've been thinking about a home remodel and are looking for inspiration, the Charleston Fall Home Show is Friday through Sunday at the Gaillard Center.

Local contractors and vendors will have seminars through the weekend. If you're looking for advice, you can meet with a professional interior designer for free.

The home show is free on Friday. Admission is $7 both Saturday and Sunday before 2 p.m. and then $2 after 2 p.m. For more information and a detailed schedule of seminars, click here.

Reggae Jerk and Wine Festival

Celebrate the Jamaican lifestyle at the 4th annual Reggae Jerk and Wine Festival on Sunday.

Reggae music and the smell of Jerk foods will fill the air at Magnolia Plantation from noon to 7 p.m. The festival includes live music, Jamaican food, wine samples, a dance off, a pepper eating contest and more.

Admission $25 in advance and $35 at the event. Discounts are available for designated drivers and young adults ($15). Children 12 and younger get in free. For more details, click here.

Charleston Tells Concert Series - An Evening with Kate Campbell

Charleston's annual storytelling festival has expanded to feature a quarterly concert series beginning Friday night.

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Kate Campbell will bring her musical tales of growing up in the South to the Main branch of the Charleston County Public Library. The concert is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more on Charleston Tells Concert Series and to purchase tickets online, click here.



Awendaw Blue Crab Festival

The town of Awendaw is hosting its 22nd annual Blue Crab Festival on Saturday.

The festival includes garlic, steamed and cajun crabs to enjoy. The event from 12 to 5 p.m. at Sewee Bay Church also features live music, local vendors, jump castles and more.

Admission is $2 per person and free for children 12 and younger. Click here for more information.

