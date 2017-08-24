Mayor: 1 killed in Charleston restaurant shooting, gunman wounded

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.More >>
The festival season is far from over as August wraps up in the Lowcountry with celebrations of beer, reggae, storytelling and more.More >>
Fans of CBS's "Big Brother" and other Thursday night programs should set their DVRs to catch this week's episodes.More >>
Willie Toomer attended church on Mother's Day, caught a ride home with a fellow parishioner and vanished without a trace.More >>
