Police: Disgruntled restaurant employee shot 1, holding hostages in downtown Charleston

Charleston Police say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages at a downtown restaurant.

Dispatch confirms response is due to hostage situation involving weapon. Video from Ann and King. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/i8QinEmm0h — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) August 24, 2017

Police say the shooting happened at Virginia's on King Street during lunchtime.

The gunman remains inside the restaurant with at least one hostage, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the gunman is a disgruntled employee and stressed it is not "an act of terror."

Police negotiators are attempting to negotiate with the shooter, Tecklenburg said.

One victim was shot and has been transported to MUSC but the victim's condition is unknown, according to police.

Police spokesman Charles Francis says King Street is blocked off between Calhoun and Morris to both motorists and pedestrians because of the active shooter situation within the 400 block of King Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, Francis said.

A witness said he was having lunch at Virginia's on King Street with his son when a gunman entered the restaurant and ordered everyone to get out.

Other witnesses say a gunman entered through the back of the restaurant shouting, "There's a new boss in town."

These folks say the gunman came in through the back, yelled "There's a new boss in town." These folks also escaped unharmed. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/wobAWFF9uB — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 24, 2017

A photo from the scene shows the front door of the restaurant shattered.

Dispatchers say a weapon is involved, but police have not yet provided specific details.

King street closed, police say "it's not safe to go down there right now." At least 15 cops passed me on the way here. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/wLTkViU1y9 — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) August 24, 2017

It is not yet clear whether any injuries are involved or whether a possible gunman is in custody.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

Witnesses said at approximately 12:30 p.m. Charleston Police were blocking off a section of King Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.