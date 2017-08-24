Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams Announced

Four University of South Carolina football players combined for five spots on the 2017 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Teams, it was announced today.
Tight end Hayden Hurst and linebacker Skai Moore garnered first-team recognition, while offensive lineman Zack Bailey and Deebo Samuel were named to the third-team unit. Samuel was selected as both a wide receiver and as an all-purpose back.
Hurst, a 6-5, 250-pound junior from Jacksonville, Fla., put together a record-setting 2016 campaign. The former professional baseball player and walk-on to the Carolina program, hauled in 48 passes for 616 yards in 2016, both high-water marks for a Gamecock tight end. A member of the 2016 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, Hurst was also named a team captain, the first sophomore in school history to earn that distinction, and was selected as the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Representative at the 2017 Garnet & Black spring game. A Mackey Award Watch List candidate, Hurst was a preseason first-team All-SEC pick by Athlon and a second-team selection by the media.
Moore, a 6-2, 218-pound senior from Cooper City, Fla., returns to the gridiron this fall after missing the 2016 campaign following neck surgery. The most decorated player on the roster, Moore led the team in tackles in each of his first three seasons at Carolina and was a 2015 team captain. He was on the Coaches SEC All-Freshman team in 2013, was the 2014 Independence Bowl Defensive MVP, and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2015. Moore is on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, the Butkus Award and the Nagurski Trophy, and was a preseason second-team All-SEC pick by the media and Athlon.
Bailey, a 6-6, 311-pound junior from Summerville, S.C., is regarded as the Gamecocks’ top offensive lineman. A member of the Coaches SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2015, Bailey has played in every game over the past two seasons, making 18 career starts. He made the transition in the spring from left guard to right tackle, and is penciled in as a starter at that position this fall.
Samuel, a 6-0, 215-pound junior from Inman, S.C., earned Steve Wadiak Co-Most Valuable Player honors for the Gamecocks in 2016 after leading the team with 59 receptions for 783 yards, despite playing in just 10 contests. An all-purpose performer, Samuel also rushed 15 times for 98 yards and six touchdowns and returned 16 kicks for a 26.9-yard average, including a 100-yard touchdown return against Western Carolina. Samuel is on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff, Hornung and Maxwell awards. He was a preseason third-team All-SEC pick by the media, while Athlon tabbed him as a first-team all-purpose back and a second-team kick returner.
2017 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OL Braden Smith, Auburn
Martez Ivey, Florida
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
C Fran Ragnow, Arkansas
WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama
RB Derrius Guice, LSU
Nick Chubb, Georgia
AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
Trenton Thompson, Georgia
LB Arden Key, LSU
Skai Moore, South Carolina
Roquan Smith, Georgia
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Armani Watts, Texas A&M
Duke Dawson, Florida
Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P JK Scott, Alabama
RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
K.J. Malone, LSU
Koda Martin, Texas A&M
Paul Adams, Missouri*
Greg Little, Ole Miss
Isaiah Wynn, Georgia*
C Will Clapp, LSU
WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri
Antonio Callaway, Florida
QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
AP Derrius Guice, LSU
DEFENSE
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jabari Zuniga, Florida
Denzil Ware, Kentucky*
Dontavius Russell, Auburn*
LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky
Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Tre' Williams, Auburn
DB Donte Jackson, LSU
Dominick Sanders, Georgia
Carlton Davis, Auburn
Tray Matthews, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss
P Johnny Townsend, Florida
RS Evan Berry, Tennessee
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky*
DeAndre Goolsby, Florida*
OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee
Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Zack Bailey, South Carolina
Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
QB Austin Allen, Arkansas
RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
Benny Snell, Kentucky
AP Brandon Powell, Florida*
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina*
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn*
Trevon Diggs, Alabama*
DEFENSE
DL Terry Beckner, Jr., Missouri
Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Christian LaCouture, LSU
Marcell Frazier, Missouri
LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama
Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
DB Anthony Averett, Alabama
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Chauncey Gardner, Florida
Ryan Pulley, Arkansas
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Austin MacGinnis, Kentucky*
Eddy Piniero, Florida*
P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee
RS Antonio Callaway, Florida
