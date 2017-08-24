SEC Announces 2017-18 Men’s Hoops Schedule

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball league schedule for the 2017-18 campaign on Thursday. South Carolina’s 18-game lineup kicks off at Ole Miss on Dec. 31, and concludes on March 3 at Auburn. Tip times and television details for the schedule will be announced at a later date.



The Gamecocks will host nine SEC contests at Colonial Life Arena, including matchups versus LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Auburn, 2017 NIT participant Georgia, and 2017 NCAA Tournament participants Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.



As in recent seasons, each league team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during conference action, then teams play their three permanent opponents a second time and the two remaining games will be scheduled on a rotating basis. The Big 12/SEC Challenge will once again be played in late January during the upcoming season. The Gamecocks will host Texas Tech on Sat., Jan. 27, in the event.



The Gamecocks begin league play on New Years Eve at Ole Miss (Sun., Dec. 31), before returning to Colonial Life Arena for a pair of matchups against Missouri (Wed., Jan. 3) and Vanderbilt (Sat., Jan. 6). The Gamecocks will travel to Alabama (Tue., Jan. 9) and Georgia (Sat., Jan. 13) the following week, before hosting 2017 Elite Eight participant Kentucky (Tue., Jan. 16), and Tennessee (Sat., Jan. 20).



South Carolina travels to Florida (Wed., Jan. 24), in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA East Regional Final, before hosting the Red Raiders in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Sat., Jan. 27). Mississippi State (Wed., Jan. 31) travels to Columbia to finish the month of January, and the Gamecocks begin the second half of the SEC campaign on the road at Texas A&M (Sat., Feb. 3) and Arkansas (Tue., Feb. 6), which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March. South Carolina will play three of its next four games at home when Florida (Sat., Feb. 10) makes the return trip to Columbia in mid-February, before the Gamecocks travel to Tennessee (Sat., Feb. 13), and host Auburn (Sat., Feb. 17) and Georgia (Wed., Feb. 21).

Carolina finishes league play at Mississippi State (Sat, Feb. 24), before hosting LSU (Wed., Feb. 28) on Senior Night. The Gamecocks will play their final game of the regular season on the road at Auburn (Sat., March 3).

The SEC Tournament will be played in St. Louis, Mo., this season, as the event travels to the Scottrade Center, March 7-11, 2018.

Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 SEC schedule:

Home games in BOLD

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss

Wed., January 3 Missouri

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt

Tue., January 9 at Alabama

Sat., January 13 at Georgia

Tue., January 16 Kentucky

Sat., January 20 Tennessee

Wed, January 24 at Florida

Wed, January 31 Mississippi State

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas

Sat., February 10 Florida

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee

Sat., February 17 Auburn

Wed, February 21 Georgia

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State

Wed, February 28 LSU

Sat., March 3 at Auburn

