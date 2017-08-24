Opener at Wofford, Finale at Bama Highlight 2018 Citadel Football Schedule

Three key Southern Conference games in the opening four weeks and a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in the season finale highlight the 2018 Citadel football schedule, released on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs open with rival-Wofford on Sept. 1 and also face Chattanooga (Sept. 8) in their home opener a week later to kick off the 2018 season. The Citadel hosts Charleston Southern (Sept. 15) a week later in the opener of a four-game series between the two Charleston area programs.

All three of The Citadel’s opponents – along with the Bulldogs – are ranked inside the Top 16 of both preseason polls in this season.

“Next season’s schedule sets us up for future seasons,” The Citadel Athletic Director Jim Senter said. “The CSU series and the beginning of a home-and-home with Towson create at least six home games a year for the foreseeable future. Obviously, the schedule is very challenging, especially in September, but 10 games against FCS opponents will give us the best chance to continue playing football into December. In addition, having important dates like Parents Day and Homecoming already set, allows our alumni to makes plans and be in attendance to celebrate with us.”

The Citadel and Wofford have met 72 times with the Bulldogs holding a 41-27-1 edge in the series. The rivals square off again on Oct. 14 this season at JHS.

Back-to-back road trips to Mercer (Sept. 22) and Towson (Sept. 29) close out a challenging September ahead of the bye week. The Bulldogs host ETSU on Oct. 13 for Parents’ Day at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

In-state rival Furman visits JHS on Oct. 27 and a homecoming game against Samford on Nov. 10 is the home and SoCon finale for the Bulldogs. The meeting will be the 98th between the two programs in the Socon’s oldest rivalry.

The Citadel will make trips to VMI (Oct. 20) and Western Carolina (Nov. 4) in the second half of the season in SoCon action.

The Citadel’s regular season finale at Alabama on Nov. 17 at Bryant Denny Stadium. The Bulldogs play at Clemson to close out the 2017 season. Alabama and Clemson have played for the national championship each of the last two seasons.

2018 CITADEL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location

9/1/18 Wofford* Spartanburg, S.C.

9/8/18 Chattanooga* Charleston, S.C.

9/15/18 Charleston Southern Charleston, S.C.

9/22/18 Mercer* Macon, Ga.

9/29/18 Towson Towson, Md.

10/13/18 ETSU* (Parents' Day) Charleston, S.C.

10/20/18 VMI* Lexington, Va.

10/27/18 Furman* Charleston, S.C.

11/3/18 Western Carolina* Cuhlowee, N.C.

11/10/18 Samford* (Homecoming) Charleston, S.C.

11/17/18 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

*Southern Conference Game