Charleston bishop to offer special Mass in response to deadly restaurant shooting

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced it will hold a special Mass Sunday morning as a response to Thursday's deadly restaurant shooting.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said he will offer a Mass for Peace and Justice at 9 a.m. Sunday.

"Now, more than ever, we need to join together as a Christian community and pray for peace," he said in a statement.

The Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 120 Broad Street.

"Together, we will offer prayers for the victim of [Thursday's] tragedy, as well as for racial reconciliation, peace in our world and all victims of violence," Guglielmone said.

He said Thursday's fatal shooting at Virginia's on King was another act of violence that "has taken one or more innocent life, the others being incidents in Charlottesville, Virginia and Barcelona, Spain."

Police said a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant entered the restaurant and shot a chef then held someone hostage for hours until he was shot by police shortly before 3 p.m.

"Violence is never the answer to the difficulties we may face," he said.

