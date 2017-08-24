Construction workers get family to safety after Charleston restaurant shooting

Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.More >>
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing in Goose Creek is $1 million richer.More >>
A Maryland family is giving their thanks to construction workers who they say got them to safety after they escaped from a downtown Charleston restaurant where a man armed with a gun told patrons,"There's a new boss in town."More >>
A Maryland family is giving their thanks to construction workers who they say got them to safety after they escaped from a downtown Charleston restaurant where a man armed with a gun told patrons,"There's a new boss in town."More >>
The news of the shooting at Virginia’s on King in downtown Charleston spread across the country Thursday afternoon, leaving many people to share their sympathies via social media.More >>
The news of the shooting at Virginia’s on King in downtown Charleston spread across the country Thursday afternoon, leaving many people to share their sympathies via social media.More >>
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced it will hold a special Mass Sunday morning as a response to Thursday's deadly restaurant shooting.More >>
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced it will hold a special Mass Sunday morning as a response to Thursday's deadly restaurant shooting.More >>