Stratford High School Principal apologizes for controversial comments on dress code

The principal of Stratford High School has apologized for comments made during a school assembly this week, which caused outrage among parents and some students.

“Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body,” Stratford Principal Heather Taylor wrote. “I addressed a comment made during a 10th-grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way.”

In the statement released by the Berkeley County School District Thursday afternoon, Taylor did not give details about what comment was made.

A parent of a Stratford student claims while addressing the dress code, Taylor made a comment concerning leggings.

“She went on to say that unless you are a size 0, 1, or 2, leggings make girls look fat or like sausages and should not be worn,” the parent claims.

The post made on Facebook by the parent goes on to say that she doesn’t have a problem with the dress code, but was concerned with “body shaming or calling any girl or person fat”.

Wednesday afternoon Principal Taylor posted to the school’s Facebook page writing in part:

“It has come to my attention that information has been shared on social media platforms regarding a conversation with students and teachers concerning dress code compliance at Stratford High School. I appreciate the concerned parents who reached out to me and allowed me to share with them the information I provided to our students.”

Sometime overnight the post was deleted from the page.

“I know there’s freedom of speech, but I was really appalled reading some of these Facebook posts,” said parent Crystal Sivertsen. “Ms. Taylor is a fabulous, fabulous principal. People don’t realize how much she does for her students.”

Sivertsen has two girls who attend the school. She said Taylor has personally helped one of her daughters get through a traumatizing time in her life.

“I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success,” Taylor continued to write in a statement Thursday. “After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year.”

“[My girls told me] she was not singling anyone out, she was not calling anyone fat, it was not meant to be derogatory,” Sivertsen said.

Sivertsen also mentioned Berkeley County has a dress code which puts limitations on leggings.

According to the Stratford High School website, leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be worn under clothing that covers to mid-thigh.

