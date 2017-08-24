Charleston restaurant community comes together after tragedy

The Charleston restaurant community is in mourning after a deadly shooting left a chef dead at Virginia’s on King.

“We’re a family and anywhere there’s hospitality it’s a close-knit group of people so anything like this always rocks us to the core," said Gentry's Chef Marvin Wood."It’s a family."

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon of Goose Creek.

Whiddon leaves behind a wife and two children. Authorities say Whiddon was the executive chef at Virginia's on King Street where the incident took place.

Charleston is a restaurant city.

But to those who work in the food and beverage industry they say it’s more tight knit than you may think.

“Extremely tight community," said Chris Osteen with Jestine's."It’s a community. When tragedies like this happen unfortunately we come together."

That’s why he said when something like this happens, “It makes you stop and think."

One chef said the close-knit community stems from everyone in the industry having the same passion.

“It’s like being cut from the same cloth there’s a camaraderie we all have,” said Wood.

Chefs, restaurants, bars, and workers in the business have been expressing their condolences.

They're all hoping for the same thing, to come together and wish the victim’s family well.

“I just feel that everyone needs to pray and come together and be peaceful,” Osteen said.

