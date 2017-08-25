SC State releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule

South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has released the 2017-18 Bulldogs schedule, a slate that includes 13 home games and 15 non-conference opponents.

“We are excited to have the likes of Wisconsin, UCLA, N.C. State, Boston College, College of Charleston, Central Florida, Yale, and many others on our out of conference schedule this season,” said Garvin. “We were also able to add many in-state schools to our non-conference slate.”

The Bulldogs kick off their season with a four-game road swing beginning Nov. 10 against Wisconsin at Madison, WI. Garvin’s team then heads to Boston to take on Boston College Nov. 12th, followed by a matchup with Yale Nov. 14th before culminating the trek with a West Coast battle at UCLA Nov. 17th in Los Angeles, CA.

SC State returns to Orangeburg Nov. 21 for its home opener against Central Arkansas, before traveling to Rock Hill, SC to take on Winthrop University (Nov. 26), then hosts Morris College in its second home contest Nov. 28th.

After a Thanksgiving holiday break, Garvin and the Bulldogs hit the road for contests with ACC foe North Carolina State Dec. 2nd in Raleigh, NC and Presbyterian College Dec. 5th in Clinton, SC.

The Bulldogs return home to take on Brevard College on Dec. 7th, travel to Greenville, SC to face Furman Dec. 9th, this will the second year in a row the two teams faceoff on the hardwood with SC State posting an 69-67 victory in their last meeting on Dec. 16, 2016.

SC State host a pair of contests, beginning with Charleston Southern on Dec. 12th and Jacksonville on Dec.16th in Orangeburg at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Garvin noted, “It has been awhile since we have squared off against Winthrop, Presbyterian, Charleston Southern and Furman all in the same year. This will also be the third season in a row that we have faced Jacksonville, with the last two games having been decided on the last possession of the game with them winning last year and us beating them in the first matchup.”

SC State next embarks on a four-game road swing, starting with intrastate rival College of Charleston Dec.19th, Central Florida Dec.21st in Orlando, and Bethune-Cookman Jan. 3rd, in the league opener, at Daytona Beach, Fla., before wrapping up their road swing Jan 6th at Dover, DE against the Hornets of Delaware State.

The Bulldogs get a break from the road, hosting four-straight conference games at SHM -- Howard Jan. 13th, Maryland-Eastern Shore Jan. 15th, Norfolk State Jan. 20th, and Hampton Jan. 22nd.

MEAC play continues road at Coppin State (Jan. 27th) and Morgan State (Jan.29th), both in Baltimore, MD, and at Savannah State (Feb. 3rd) in Savannah, GA.

Garvin and his squad then hosts Coppin State Feb. 5th and league rival North Carolina A&T Feb.10th before traveling to the Virginia for encounters with Hampton on Feb.17th and Norfolk State on Feb. 19th.

The Bulldogs return to Orangeburg Feb. 24 to host North Carolina Central before finishing their final regular-season road trip in Tallahassee, Fla. against Florida A&M Feb. 26th.

SC State closes out the regular season at home Mar. 1st against Savannah State.

The 2018 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 5-10th at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

“This season’s schedule gives us the opportunity to go against some of the best in country, which in turn, should prepare us for an equally challenging MEAC schedule, stated Garvin.”