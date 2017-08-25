Restaurant owner issues statement about chef killed in shooting

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The CEO of South Carolina's state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month's failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.More >>
The CEO of South Carolina's state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month's failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.More >>
An earthquake has been recorded in the Summerville area, according to the College of Charleston's earthquake program.More >>
An earthquake has been recorded in the Summerville area, according to the College of Charleston's earthquake program.More >>
Deal worth $54 millionMore >>
Deal worth $54 millionMore >>
The owner of the Charleston restaurant whose executive chef was shot and killed Thursday has issued a statement about the victim.More >>
The owner of the Charleston restaurant whose executive chef was shot and killed Thursday has issued a statement about the victim.More >>