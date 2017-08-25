Restaurant owner issues statement about chef killed in shooting

The owner of the Charleston restaurant whose executive chef was shot and killed Thursday has issued a statement about the victim.

Anthony Shane Whiddon, 37, was fatally shot at his workplace, Virginia's on King, Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams said. Whiddon served as executive chef at the popular restaurant.

Holy City Hospitality Managing Director Marty Wall issued the following statement Friday:

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by what transpired yesterday at our restaurant Virginia's on King. We are devastated by the passing of Shane Whiddon, our beloved and well-respected chef and friend. Our thoughts and prayers from Holy City Hospitality and Bennett Hospitality are with Shane's family, our work family, and the customers and employees who are affected by this awful tragedy. We're extremely grateful for the incredible teamwork of the many law enforcement agencies and the Mayor of Charleston in handling yesterday's events. We would also like to thank the Pastor and staff at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church for all the support they provided law enforcement and our staff. The outpouring of support from the community has been remarkable and for that we are very grateful."

