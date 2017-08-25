Clemson, Dabo Swinney agree to 8-year extension

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has agreed to an 8 year extension with the school that was approved by the school's Board of Trustees on Friday morning. The agreement will keep him with the Tigers through the 2024 season.

The contract is worth an average annual salary of $6.75 million per season for a total of $54 million with signing bonuses.

“I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family,” Swinney said in a statement through the school. “My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

"Dabo’s impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. "This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now—and in the future—and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

The deal is also calls for a $6 million buyout over the course of the next two years. The buyout drops to $4 million in 2019 and falls by $1 million each of the next years after that.

Swinney led Clemson to their first National Championship since 1981 last season beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship games. He's compiled a record of 89-28 over his 9 seasons as head coach including 70-13 over the past 6 years. He has twice been named the Bear Bryant National Head Coach of the Year.