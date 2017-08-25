Earthquake reported near Summerville just before noon

An earthquake has been recorded in the Summerville area, according to the College of Charleston's earthquake program.

Earthquake experts recorded the quake at approximately 11:58 a.m. Friday, according to Steve Jaume with the CofC's South Carolina Earthquake Education and Preparedness Program.

There was no immediate word on the magnitude or the exact location, but researchers are working to determine that information.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

