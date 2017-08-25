Police identify suspect in Charleston restaurant shooting

Police confirmed the identity Friday morning of the man charged in a fatal shooting at a downtown restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, of Charleston, is the man police say opened fire at Virginia's on King Thursday afternoon, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Jail records indicate Burns is charged with murder.

The restaurant's executive chef, 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon, of Goose Creek, died after being shot shortly after noon.

Burns was shot by Charleston Police after a hostage standoff, according to Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor.

Burns was transported to MUSC for treatment and was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon. There have been no updates on Burns's condition since then.

Jail records indicate Burns is on probation for petit larceny and has been in prison twice.

There has been no word as of yet on a time for a bond hearing for the charge.

