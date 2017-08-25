Records: Suspect in Charleston restaurant shooting ordered to undergo mental evaluation in 2010

A 14-mile backup has motorists inching along I-526 westbound Friday.More >>
A 14-mile backup has motorists inching along I-526 westbound Friday.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The CEO of South Carolina's state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month's failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.More >>
The CEO of South Carolina's state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month's failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.More >>
A Charleston chef took great pride and responsibility to cook food that not only reflected the Lowcountry but the South.More >>
A Charleston chef took great pride and responsibility to cook food that not only reflected the Lowcountry but the South.More >>
The man charged in the shooting death of a downtown Charleston chef Thursday was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation in an earlier case, according to court records.More >>
The man charged in the shooting death of a downtown Charleston chef Thursday was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation in an earlier case, according to court records.More >>