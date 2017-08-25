Slain Charleston chef felt great responsibility to represent Southern food

A Charleston chef took great pride and responsibility to cook food that not only reflected the Lowcountry but the South.

"There's a great responsibility for us to keep that par where it needs to be and represent the South," said Shane Whiddon in a 2016 interview.

Whiddon, the executive chef at Virginia's on King, died tragically in a shooting at the King Street restaurant.

His death sent shock waves not only to the downtown Charleston neighborhood where he was well known but the restaurant community as well.

“We’re a family, and anywhere there’s hospitality it’s a close-knit group of people,"said Gentry's Chef Marvin Wood."So anything like this always rocks us to the core. It’s a family."

And that's how Whiddon viewed his fellow culinary colleagues.

Whiddon spoke last year with The Southern Weekend and not only talked about his love for creating his own personal take on shrimp and grits, but his responsibility in crafting food that created a delicious and memorable impression for patrons curious about Charleston cuisine.

"I think not misrepresenting Southern food is a big responsibility for everyone," Whiddon said."It's not just about putting your bacon in something and calling it 'Southern.' That's not what it's about."

What it was about was preserving as much of the heritage and integrity of everything Whiddon did in his cooking.

Whiddon was an advocate of supporting the local economy, and the best way for him to achieve that was to produce meals featuring the very best of the Lowcountry's ingredients.

"It's like anything else we have on our menu, we want it to be a reflection of the food in this area and food in the South in general," Whiddon said.

