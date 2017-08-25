FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 14-mile backup reported on I-526WB

A 14-mile backup has motorists inching along I-526 westbound Friday.

Current drive times at 4:30 p.m. showed it is taking drivers approximately 60 minutes to get from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley because of the congestion, down from 74 reported at 3:55 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was reporting the backup extending from the Daniel Island exit all the way to the end of I-526 at Highway 17 in West Ashley.

Average live speeds were at about 17 miles an hour.

Expect significant delays on I-526.

