Authorities release picture of man sought following officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released the identity and picture of a man sought following an officer-involved shooting involving the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for 26-year-old Justin Lamar Drayton.

According to CCSO officials, an active search for Drayton is taking place in the area surrounding Dorchester Road, Ashley Phosphate and Patriots Boulevard.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting Dorchester County deputies for the search of the suspect.

Anyone with information on Drayton's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Authorities with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the incident started at 3:35 p.m. when deputies with their office and the Charleston County's office attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Cedar Grove Drive.

DCSO officials say a deputy discharged his firearm during the incident and the suspect fled with unknown injuries.

Emergency officials say authorities were searching for the suspect in the area of Fort Dorchester High School which prompted the school to go on lockdown earlier.

According to dispatch officials, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance after a suspect ran from police in the area.

Investigators were seen blocking a portion of a road at a neighborhood off Ashley Phosphate Road near Fort Dorchester High School.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have also responded to the scene.

Streets blocked off near Ft. Dorchester High School... which was on lock down until just a short time ago pic.twitter.com/KYXVK4P2qJ — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 25, 2017

Viewers reported multiple deputies responding to the area following the initial call.

A witness said a helicopter was seen in the area assisting with the search of the suspect.

Active search continues for Justin Drayton who was involved in the officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/7yvgFxfejo — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.