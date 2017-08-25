US Navy to christen USS Charleston on Saturday

A 14-mile backup has motorists inching along I-526 westbound Friday.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
The CEO of South Carolina's state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month's failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.More >>
Berkeley at Stratford is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
A mother has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Hall School claiming the school sent out an email which detailed the medical information of students at the school to people unauthorized to view it.More >>
