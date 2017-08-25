Lawsuit claims Ashley Hall students medical information sent out in email

A mother has filed a lawsuit against Ashley Hall School claiming the school sent out an email which detailed the medical information of students at the school to people unauthorized to view it.

The lawsuit states the mother and her daughter are representing a number of parents and children who attend the school.

According to lawyers, the suit stems from an incident on the morning of Aug. 25, 2017 when an email was sent out that contained "confidential medical information" for each student which included allergies, medication and mental health information.

"The disclosure was unwarranted and unauthorized, and violated, among other things, the privacy rights of each student, each parent or guardian of each student, and each family with a child attending Ashley Hall," the lawsuit read.

The plaintiff's are demanding a trial by jury.

