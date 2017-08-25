Deputies rescue emaciated dog and two puppies; investigation underway

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office rescued a malnourished dog and her puppies last week.

Officials with the Charleston Animal Society say the dog, named "Unique," and her two puppies were rescued on Aug. 18.

According to CAS officials, the black Spaniel-mix weighed 22 pounds when she was rescued, and should've weight nearly 40 pounds.

“Unique is so skinny, you can fit your hand around her spine,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman. “It’s sad that her puppies weighed more than she did. She is slowly recovering and the puppies are doing just fine.”

A press release by CAS states "Unique" is also being treated for heartworm.

Cruelty and neglect charges in this case are pending, according to officials.

“These cases are a snapshot of the sad reality we are dealing with every day,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “We want people to know that there is no excuse to allow the animals you’re responsible for to get into this condition. Our community has many resources where animal owners can turn for help.”

