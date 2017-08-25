Report: Man shot multiple times fighting off home invaders

Investigators say a man was shot multiple times as he attempted to fight off home invaders in Williamsburg County.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office says their deputies along with officers with the Kingstree Police Department responded to a home on Quail Street at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies found a 38-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

According to Investigators, multiple masked assailants broke into the victim's home.

"Based on information at the scene, Evans attempted to fight off the attackers and was shot in the process," WCSO officials said.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information concerning this incident to please call 843-355-6381 ext. 4523. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

