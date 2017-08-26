RiverDogs walked off for second night in a row

For the second straight night, the RiverDogs took a one-run lead into the ninth before watching the home side rally to walk-off winners. A different setting provided the same result as Charleston saw a 3-2 lead in the ninth evaporate and designated hitter Preston Palmeiro lifted the Shorebirds to a 4-3 win in the 10th inning in Friday night’s opener at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Despite the loss, Charleston’s magic number to clinch the second-half was trimmed down to five with a Rome loss with only nine games remaining.

David Sosebee was called upon for the second straight night in the ninth after failing to hold a 1-0 lead in the ninth on Thursday in West Virginia. The recently returned closer gave up a leadoff single to Palmeiro to open the ninth before left fielder Pablo Olivares made a tumbling catch into the wall in foul territory for the first out. After Jake Ring struck out, catcher Chris Shaw hammered a first pitch line drive past Isiah Gilliam in right for a game-tying triple that pulled the game even at three apiece.

After coaxing a fly ball out on the first pitch of the 10th, Braden Bristo (1-1) walked two straight batters before yielding the two-out game winner to Palmeiro for the Shorebirds’ (56-72, 27-33) second walk-off win over the RiverDogs (70-60, 36-24) this year. It was the third time in the last eight games that Charleston yielded a lead in the ninth after the club had only lost two times taking a lead into the ninth inning previously.

After giving up a leadoff single in the first that scored on a wild pitch, Charleston starter Freicer Perez was superb, facing one over the minimum the rest of the way for six one-hit innings with five strikeouts. It was just the third time in the Dominican ace’s last 17 starts that the RiverDogs lost. The no-decision snapped a streak of three straight wins for the Yankees’ No. 11 prospect.

After trailing 1-0, Charleston answered with the next three runs in the ballgame including an unearned run plated in the third and with three two-out knocks in the fourth that gave them their first lead. Centerfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and Gilliam produced run-scoring knocks that made it 3-1 RiverDogs.

Cole Billingsley delivered with his second hit, a two-out single in the eighth, that that pulled the Shorebirds within a run, 3-2.

After a scoring change following the game, shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera was credited with a third inning single that extended his hitting streak to 12 games.



-per Charleston RiverDogs