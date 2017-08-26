Crews respond to porch fire

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Fire crews responded to a morning house fire on Kiawah Island, according to St. Johns Fire officials. 

The fire happened along the 6000 block of Green Dolphin Way.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a small area of a rear porch. The fire did not spread into the building. 

No one injuries were reported. 

