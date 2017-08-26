St. John's fire officials contain porch fire, no injuries reported

Berkeley at Stratford is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
The owner of a local business appeared in bond court this morning facing multiple charges for fraudulent crimes.More >>
The Navy will christen the USS Charleston on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.More >>
Authorities are continuing their search for a man following an officer-involved shooting involving the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon.More >>
A Charleston man witnessed a deadly shooting and hostage situation at a popular King Street restaurant as it happened from across the street.More >>
