St. John's fire officials contain porch fire, no injuries reported

By Justin Brickler, Producer
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Fire crews responded to a Saturday morning house fire on Kiawah Island, according to St. John's Fire officials. 

The fire happened along the 6000 block of Green Dolphin Way.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a small area of a rear porch. The fire did not spread into the building, officials say. 

No injuries were reported. 

