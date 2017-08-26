Quantcast

Crews respond to fire in St. Stephen

By Justin Brickler, Producer
ST. STEPHEN, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple fire crews responded to a reported structure fire, according to Berkeley County Dispatchers. 

The blaze happened on the 1100 block of South Main Street in St. Stephen. 

Multiple viewers claimed seeing flames showing from the building.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

