Local business owner charged with fraudulent crimes

The owner of a local business appeared in bond court this morning facing multiple charges for fraudulent crimes.

Nicole Soriano is the owner and operator of Looking 4 Local, a re-sell shop located in the 2200 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

There are multiple accounts of victims giving Soriano large sums of money, assuming to invest in a new store that Soriano claimed she would open in the Long Point Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant within the near future.

Soriano received investments ranging from $3,000 to $15,000, each time promising investors a percentage of the new store's profits. However, once the money was in Soriano's possession, it was spent at her own personal discretion with no intent to invest it back into the business.

Upon appearing in bond court this morning, Soriano was facing three counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense and one count of Larceny Under False Pretenses. Three $5,000 bonds were set for the former and a bond for $2,125 was set for the larceny charge.

