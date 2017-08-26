Berkeley Co. deputies arrest three after narcotics investigation

Berkeley County deputies say they arrested three men after a narcotics investigation.

Xavier Lucas, 25, Kevron Paige, 25, and Michael Allen, 28, were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

On Wednesday, Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were investigating a narcotics complaint in the 1500 block of Russellville Road in the Russellville area of Berkeley County.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of two gross grams of a white powdery substance that field tested presumptive for cocaine, according to deputies. The cocaine was worth over $2,100 in U.S. currency. Deputies also located 12 pounds of marijuana.

Lucas, Paige, and Allen were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

