South Carolina power customers file lawsuit against Santee Cooper

Construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear site. (Source: WIS)

Two South Carolina power customers have filed a lawsuit against the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The lawsuit accuses Santee Cooper of unconstitutionally raising rates to pay for a failed nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The lawsuit was filed in Berkeley County, where Santee Cooper is located.

Santee Cooper and SCE&G decided late in July to abandon the V.C. Summer Nuclear project, after both utilities spent nearly ten billion dollars on the project.

The abandonment left nearly 6,000 people without jobs.

The news of this lawsuit comes one day after Santee Cooper CEO, Lonnie Carter, announced his retirement. Carter had been CEO since 2004.

Earlier in August, Santee Cooper's board of directors approved a request to cancel two proposed rate increases for its customers.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.