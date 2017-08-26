SC residents call on state lawmakers to replace old school buses

South Carolina residents are calling on state lawmakers to replace old school buses.

An activist group held a meeting with state representatives today, asking them to help remove buses that they think are unsafe.

Lawmakers responded to the request by saying replacing the buses will not be an easy task.

Parents and community activists came together Saturday afternoon to express their concern about the safety of school buses in South Carolina.

State representatives at the meeting say the question isn't whether the older buses be replaced, it's where they can find the funding to replace them.

Saturday's meeting was held in response to governor McMaster's veto of about 20 million in funding for new school buses. He vetoed that budget item back in June.

The meeting was put together by the group organizing for action. They invited state representatives to explain the next steps for getting funding to replace the buses.

The group is asking people to contact government officials. They want people to call, email and even send in post cards to urge state representatives to overturn McMaster's veto.

The opportunity for state representatives to overturn that veto will be in January.

