Nearly 3,000 residents without power in Mount Pleasant due to 'transmission problem'

Nearly 3,000 residents are without power in Mount Pleasant due to a transmission problem, according to Micah Ponce with Berkeley Electric.

Ponce says Berkeley Electric is working on a solution to reroute electricity. He is unsure how long the process will take.

"There is no power to the substation so that's why there are all of these outages," Ponce said.

According to an outage map, there are 2,923 residents without power as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative released a statement regarding the outages:

As of approximately 7:30 pm, System Control reported an outage affecting over 2500 members in the Mt. Pleasant area. The issue is believed to be related to a transmission problem to the Commonwealth substation. Crews are on site and working on a plan to reroute power to restore the outage. At this time there is no estimate on when the outage will be restored because there are multiple power companies involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

