Emergency crews responding to structure fire

By Justin Brickler, Producer
WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Charleston and St. Andrews fire are responding to reports of a structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The reported fire is happening along the 1400 block of Orange Grove Road.

Crews responded at 4:59 a.m.

Charleston County Sheriff's office and EMS are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

