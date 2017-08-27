Memorial for local chef planned for this weekend

Happening today, a memorial service is scheduled for Chef Shane Whiddon, who was shot and killed on Thursday. Whiddon was the executive chef at Virginia's on King and was killed while at work.

The memorial service will be held at the Historic Rice Mill building on Lockwood Drive in Charleston. It is set to begin at 3 p.m. this Sunday afternoon.

The family has also set up a college fund for his children. You can find out more about the college fund by contacting the following email address: shannon.whiddon17@gmail.com

For a look at how mourners began leaving flowers outside of Virginia's on King while sharing their fond memories of Whiddon, click here

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.